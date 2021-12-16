Follow Us:
Man marries sister to get benefits of govt scheme

Under the mass wedding scheme, the state government gives Rs 35,000 for each couple apart from household gifts given to them.

IANS | Firozabad (UP) | December 16, 2021 3:05 pm

Representational Image: iStock

In a bizarre incident, a man married his own sister at a mass marriage event to obtain money from the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivaah Yojana scheme, under which weddings are conducted by the social welfare department.

Under the mass wedding scheme, the state government gives Rs 35,000 for each couple apart from household gifts given to them. According to the scheme details, Rs 20,000 is deposited in the brides’ bank account and gifts worth 10,000 rupees are also given.

The marriage took place in Tundla in Firozabad on December 11 and came to light when the local villagers identified the married couple as brother and sister.

The event was organised on the premises of the Tundla Block Development Office in which 51 other couples were also married.

Block Development Officer of Tundla, Naresh Kumar said that action will be taken against the people involved.

An FIR has also been registered against the brother whose Aadhar card is being verified currently.

