# Cities

Man jumps in front of Delhi metro, dies on spot

IANS | New Delhi | July 31, 2023 2:04 pm

DMCR, eight coach, red line

City metro [Photo: SNS]

A 31-year-old man died after jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi’s Najafgarh metro station on Monday, Delhi Police official said.

The deceased was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh area who was working as a librarian in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag.

According to police, on Monday around 9.26 a.m, an information regarding a person jumping before metro at Najafgarh station was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

“Upon reaching the spot, it was discovered that Kumar had jumped in front of the metro train and died on the spot,” said a senior police official.

“The CCTV footage has been examined, and the family members of the deceased have arrived at the scene. Kumar was married and had a daughter. The Crime Team and FSL team are being summoned to inspect the area,” added the
official.

“Inquest proceeding under section 174 CrPC is going on,” the official added.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Energy Security~II

We need sustainable and clean fuels so that we can drive our energy transition to renewable and other non-fossil energy sources. But a country like India will find it difficult to get out of the coal-trap easily. Though dirty, it is cheaper. It makes the entire world unsafe and insecure. This is where the rubber meets the road