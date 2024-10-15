Man held for selling fake concert tickets in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a 29-year-old B Tech dropout for allegedly selling fake tickets to an upcoming music event featuring a popular singer, scheduled to be held in the city later this month.

The complainant, who filed a report with the Cyber Police Station in South Delhi, claimed he had received the accused’s contact number through a friend.

He later reached out to the accused, who assured him of ticket availability and initially sent five complimentary tickets via email, after which he received payment in his account.

Trusting him, the complainant decided to purchase additional tickets for his family and friends, eventually buying a total of 69 tickets across various categories, amounting to Rs 4,76,870.

The fraud came to light when the complainant contacted Paytm Insider’s helpline to verify the tickets and was informed they were invalid.

Realizing that he had been deceived, he filed a complaint, leading to a case being registered under relevant sections.

Police revealed that the accused, identified as Kaushik Raj, spent the swindled amount of Rs 6.75 lakh traveling to various cities and purchasing an expensive phone worth Rs 1,35,000 and a watch worth Rs 50,000.

The police tracked the accused’s location in Bengaluru, but later discovered that he had boarded a train to Delhi. He was apprehended at Nizamuddin Railway Station.

During sustained questioning, the accused confessed to defrauding the complainant and two other individuals.