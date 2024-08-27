Man held for murdering wife, daughter in Narela

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and teenage daughter in Narela area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was hiding at a relative’s house to evade his arrest in the murder case, added police.

According to police, on Saturday August 24, they received a call from the neighbors of the deceased after they heard scream sounds coming from the house.

An investigating officer reached the house and found two women lying unconscious in a room on the ground floor of the house.

“They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. We have registered a case against the husband, who is on the run,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The victims had multiple head injuries caused by blunt objects, added Singh.

During the investigation, it was found that the daughter of the accused had lodged a complaint and a case under the POCSO Act was registered against him, the police said.

The couple had separated and the accused had reached the victims’ residence on Saturday to persuade them to withdraw the case against him, it added.

It was also revealed that the man was in a relationship with another woman, who had filed a complaint against his wife, they added. Both cases were in the trial stages.

In November 2023, the suspect’s wife and sister-in-law went to his house and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

She filed a complaint against the two for assault, criminal restraint, and criminal intimidation, after which a first information report was registered.