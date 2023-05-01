Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife in Madhya Pradesh

A Muslim man gave Triple Talaq to his estranged wife when they both arrived for a hearing at a court in Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

The police have booked the husband after the wife lodged a complaint in the matter.

According to information, the man, Jahir Khan who is a resident of Baran in the neighbouring state of Rajasthan, had arrived at Guna to attend a hearing in a court.

His 29-year-old wife has been living away from him at her maternal house in Guna since 2019 due to frequent quarrels with the man.

According to Raghogarh police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava, the wife has filed a case for receiving maintenance from the husband, who came to Guna and gave her Triple Talaq in the presence of her mother and some relatives.

In 2017, the Supreme Court termed triple talaq a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Subsequently, the Union Government brought the ‘Muslim Women (Protection of Rights Of Marriage) Act in 2018, which banned the ‘triple talaq’ practice.

As per the rules of the Act, anyone using the method of instant divorce is punishable with three years in jail and fine.