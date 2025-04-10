Man elopes with his would-be mom-in-law in UP

In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old man eloped with his 38-year-old would-be mother-in-law, 10 days before the marriage.

Shivani, a resident of Manoharpur Kayastha, village of Madrak police station, was to be married to Rahul, a resident of Riya Nagla, village of Dadon police station, on April 16. But, on April 6, 10 days before the wedding, Shivani’s mother Anita and the youth went missing.

After the incident, the would-be bride went into shock and fell ill. Families of both the youth and the woman were searching for them after complaining to the police.

Family members claim that the relationship between the youth and the woman started after Anita gifted a mobile to her would-be son-in-law six months back. People said the prospective groom often visited his in-laws’ place and talked to his mother-in-law for hours, and nobody doubted them.

Anita also took away the daughter’s jewelry, kept in the house, and Rs 3.5 lakh cash kept in the house for the daughter’s wedding. Rahul is a supervisor in a private company in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Circle Officer ( Police) Iglas Mahesh Kumar said both the woman and the youth, who have gone missing, were adults. Therefore, no FIR can be registered.

“However, the woman’s family has given a written complaint that she has taken jewelry and cash from the house. Therefore, after registering a disappearance complaint, the teams of surveillance and police have been engaged in the investigation. Soon the police will locate the woman,” Kumar said.

