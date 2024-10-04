Man dies after falling from building in South Delhi

A person died after falling from the second floor of a building in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, the police said on Friday.

The body of the man, who is yet to be identified, was first discovered by a sweeper, who informed the police.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found a person lying unconscious in the building’s parking area, with blood spilled on the ground due to excessive bleeding from the back of his head.

During the police inquiry, a man named Manoj, who lives on the second floor of the same building, told officers that he heard a noise around 4 am and thought it came from the washroom. He got up to check the washroom but did not find anything; so he went back to sleep.

The police also discovered that a balcony on the second floor of the building had clothespins that matched those found on the clothing of the deceased. An abrasion wound with cement marks was found on the deceased’s left hand, they added.

The initial investigation suggests that the person fell from a height and died. The body has been preserved at Safdarjung Hospital for identification.

The police have registered a case at Vasant Kunj police station and are investigating all possible angles.