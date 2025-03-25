Man arrested in Jaipur in Rs 31 lakh fraud case

The Bindayaka police station in Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, have arrested a man from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a Rs 311 lakh fraud case involving a local businessman.

According to the police, the complainant, Dinesh Fatehpuria, a resident of Bindayaka, claimed that his firm, Arihant, deals in HDPE plastic pipes.

The accused, Sandeep Kansal alias Sandeep Agarwal, a resident of Delhi, lured him with promises of securing government tenders. On January 9, 2020, Sandeep made a payment for the purchase and supply of HDPE pipes worth Rs 31,05,996.

However, after receiving the payment, the accused shut down his Jaipur office and failed to supply the ordered pipes. Despite repeated demands from the complainant, Sandeep did not return the money.

Following the complaint, the police formed a special team to investigate the case. Using intelligence gathering and technical assistance, the team arrested Sandeep from Kanpur on Monday evening and brought him to Jaipur. The police are currently interrogating the accused.

(With inputs from UNI)