Man arrested for Rs 13.21 lakh DMRC job scam; victim’s certificates recovered

A 27-year-old fraudster who duped a woman of Rs 13.21 lakh on the pretext of securing her a government job in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bhupendra Guru, is a resident of Sultanpur in Delhi, police said.

Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West), stated that a woman residing in Model Town had filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station, alleging that she was cheated out of Rs 13.21 lakh by the accused, who falsely promised her a job in DMRC.

In her statement, the complainant revealed that she had also handed over her original academic certificates to the accused during the fraudulent process. Guru later sent her a fake appointment letter via email, impersonating official communication from the DMRC.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had communicated with the victim exclusively via WhatsApp and was not residing at the address provided in his documents. No known hideouts or other leads were immediately available.

However, the police team meticulously tracked his digital footprints using open-source intelligence and official tools, ultimately leading to his arrest. The team also recovered the victim’s original academic mark sheets from his possession.

During sustained interrogation, Guru confessed to the crime. He admitted that he had duped the victim by falsely promising a job in the Delhi Metro and had sent a forged appointment letter using a fake DMRC email address.

DCP Singh added that the accused’s motive was to make easy money to support a luxurious lifestyle. The investigation into the case is going on.