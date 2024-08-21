Man arrested for murder in Delhi’s Shahdara

The Delhi police have arrested an individual for killing another individual in Seemapuri area, it said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on August 16 regarding a person lying on the road after he was shot by an unidentified person near the DTC bus depot in Shahdara. The injured was taken to GTB hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Asif, who worked in a jeans factory.

Subsequently a case under the relevant sections of the BNS was registered in this regard at Police station Seemapuri, police added.

A team was tasked to solve the murder and nab the culprit. Based on the information of the primary suspect identified as Ajeem, the team with the help of surveillance arrested him from Nand Nagri, after continuous 60 hours of effort.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted that he and the victim had known each other for several years and he operates a rented butcher shop in Seemapuri. He further disclosed that on the intervening night of 15-16 August, he and Asif had an altercation at a local tea stall in Seemapuri around 2:00 am. The scuffle, related to a previous dispute escalated and he shot Asif and fled the scene.

The police asserted that the accused evaded his arrest by hiding in various locations until his capture. During investigation, a weapon used in commission of crime was recovered on the instance of the accused. On investigation, it was further revealed that the accused has a criminal background and records are being scrutinized to gather more information.