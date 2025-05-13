Major drug bust by Delhi Police: Nearly 28 kg of narcotics seized, two held

In a major drug bust, a team of Delhi Police’s North West District Narcotics Squad has seized 27.754 kg of narcotic substance (ganja), following the arrest of two accused allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Shiv Nath Sahni (25) and Pankaj Kumar (48), both residents of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh said the police team was tracking the movements of the suspected individuals allegedly linked to a drug distribution network. On Sunday, they received intelligence input on the whereabouts of two accused individuals from Jahangirpuri.

Advertisement

Acting upon the information, the team conducted a raid at the tipped location and got their hands on the two accused and seized nearly 27.754 kilogram of high-quality ganja from their possession, the senior officer said.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had recently started operating in the narcotics trade and were building their supply network by connecting with clients across the city, supplying contraband to smaller dealers and individual buyers on demand.

Based on their statement, an FIR was registered against the accused at the Jahangirpuri police station under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, the senior officer mentioned.

The investigation into this case will continue to trace the supply chain and pinpoint the involvement of other individuals associated with this racket. As per a police statement, they have found other leads in this matter, which indicates possible interstate connections, which are being thoroughly pursued, Singh stated.