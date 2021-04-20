Asking the Modi government for immediate intervention, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia warned on Tuesday that major private hospitals will run out of oxygen within the next 12 hours. “It will be a disaster if that happens,” he said while taking the information on Twitter.

Sisodia claimed that the Delhi government has been asking the Centre to increase its quota of medical oxygen supply. “We have been writing to the Centre for a week. If the city doesn’t get ample supply by the morning, the situation will go haywire,” he said.

The senior AAP leader who is appointed as nodal minister to manage the Covid-19 situation in Delhi shared a list of at least 18 major government and private hospitals whose Oxygen supply will be out of stock within the next 12 hours. The list includes names such as Lok Nayak, Sir Ganga Ram, DDU, Batra, Holy Family, Max Patparganj etc.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday raised serious concerns over acute oxygen shortage across various COVID-19 facilities in a review meeting held earlier in the day. He said that the Delhi government is working on a war footing to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi.

Sisodia said that there should be no jungle raj between the states on the supply of oxygen, for this, the central government will have to be very sensitive and alert.

Delhi government officials said that it is procuring oxygen cylinders from Rajasthan and Noida but the supply is stopped before it reaches the national capital.

“SOS phones are coming from all hospitals regarding oxygen. People supplying oxygen are being stopped in different states. There should be no jungle raj between the states on the supply of oxygen, for this, the central government will have to be very sensitive and alert,” Sisodia stated.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal informed that he has urged the Centre to provide oxygen in Delhi immediately.

The Delhi government is in talks with the Central government and has requested the Centre to ensure a smooth and timely supply and procurement of oxygen to Delhi.