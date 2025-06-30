Maid, jeweller held in Delhi’s Jangpura house theft, jewellery, cash, foreign currency recovered

The Delhi Police have arrested a domestic help and a jeweller in connection with a theft case reported from Jangpura Extension. The arrests led to the recovery of gold jewellery, foreign currency, and over ₹2.5 lakh in cash, police said on Monday.

“The incident occurred on June 21, when a complainant reported a theft from her home. In her statement, she mentioned that she had recently hired a temporary maid, who did not report for work on the day of the incident,” said Aishwarya Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police.

Advertisement

Later that day, the complainant discovered that several pieces of her jewellery were missing.

Advertisement

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, and an investigation was initiated.

During the preliminary investigation, a police team meticulously examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the maid as the prime suspect.

The accused, Meenakshi, 37, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, was traced and brought in for questioning. During interrogation, she confessed to the theft and revealed that she had sold the stolen jewellery to a jeweller in Bhogal, identified as Pramod Gupta (65).

Following this lead, police raided the jeweller’s shop and recovered the stolen gold items, including five bangles, one chain, two pendants, and a pair of earrings.

Based on Meenakshi’s statement, ₹2.52 lakh in cash and 13 foreign currency notes were recovered from her residence.

According to police, Meenakshi had planned the theft knowing that her employment was temporary and she would soon be replaced. Driven by greed, she took advantage of her access to the house to steal valuables before disappearing.

Neither of the accused has any prior criminal record. Further investigation is underway.