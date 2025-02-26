Luxury watches stolen from Vasant Kunj recovered from thief held in Ghaziabad

The Delhi Police have got their hands on a man from Ghaziabad who allegedly stole high-end watches of luxurious brands, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, one, Sudhanshu Kumar, registered a complaint regarding theft at the Vasant Kunj South police station. he said, on February 20 at around 11 pm, goods consisting of expensive watches were delivered from Faridabad to Ranguri, when the driver of the delivery van took out nearly 20 boxes of watches.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said a police team was immediately deployed to investigate the matter further and nab the culprit. The cops thoroughly examined the CCTV footage of the area and analysed the call records of the accused briefly, the DCP added.

Upon the information received by the technical surveillance, the police conducted a raid at Multi Discount Hub Showroom, Muradnagar and got their hands on the accused, identified as Pradeep, a resident of Jeetpur Malik, Muradnagar, Choudhary further added.

The officials recovered 96 watches from his possession that matched with the inventory of the stolen watches, from his possession, the DCP stated.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS Act while an investigation into the matter is ongoing to root out further clues.