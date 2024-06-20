UP tourism minister inaugurates Saryu Mahotsav with a message of conservation

UP launches comprehensive tourist survey to enhance visitor experience
The first phase of the survey began on 1 June and will continue until June 30. The second phase will run from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “The aim of the festival is to raise public awareness about the conservation of water, forests, and land while promoting our harmonious coexistence with nature.”
Uttar Pradesh Minister of Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh inaugurated the Saryu Mahotsav In Ayodhya at Ram ki Paidi on Thursday.
He highlighted the adverse impact of growing urbanisation and industrialisation on the environment. Rivers are drying up and traditional water sources such as ponds, tanks, and wells are depleting water levels.
He also stressed the urgent need for prudent use of water resources and the protection of forests to ensure a healthy environment and sufficient natural resources for future generations.
Growing issues of global warming, climate change, and ecological imbalance due to increased human interference are posing a significant threat to nature and its resources
He remarked that rivers are lifelines; great civilizations have thrived along their banks. To rejuvenate these vital water bodies, collective awareness and efforts are necessary. In maintaining a balance with nature, it is imperative to save rivers, ponds, and natural water sources.
