The wife and son of a senior railway officer found shot dead in a posh area of Uttar Pradesh capital have been allegedly killed by the minor daughter, police said.

The double-murder was reported from the high-security Guatampalli area on Saturday, police said.

Police have come up with some shocking revelations about the murder of the wife and son of Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, executive director in the Railway Board.

According to the police, Bajpai’s minor daughter shot her mother and brother dead.

Commissioner of Police, Sujeet Pandey said: “Rajesh Dutt Bajpai is posted in the Railway Board as Executive Director and resides in Delhi. Bungalow number one on Vivekananda Marg in Gautampalli was occupied by his wife Malini, son Sarvadatta and 16-year-old daughter.”

As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police officers including DGP reached the spot. The site of the incident was sealed.

Six police teams were formed to carry out an investigation which revealed that the crime was carried out by his minor daughter. A weapon has also been recovered from the incident site.

He said it was revealed during the investigation that the daughter of the railway officer had also hurt herself earlier. The teenager has bruises on her hand.

During the investigation, the police noticed that something was written with tomato sauce on the bathroom mirror. The teenager also fired on the glass.

The Commissioner said a firearm has been recovered.

Police said the teenager opened fire on her mother and brother with that weapon. During interrogation, she said that she had loaded five bullets, and fired three rounds.

Police had earlier said that looking at the dead bodies, it seemed as if both were shot while sleeping. It is being said that the teenager is a national-level shooter.