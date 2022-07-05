LS polls 2024: Akhilesh launches party’s membership drive

Former Uttar Prasdesh Chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched his party’s membership drive on Tuesday in view of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Since the party has recently lost elections in two Lok Sabha seats,Rampur and Azamgarh, that were considered its bastions, SP has now pulled up its socks to prepare for 2024 elections.

Talking about the drive, SP president said that the party workers would reach out to the rural interiors to enrol members and spread the party’s policies and programmes.

“The party’s membership drive would take place in other states where the party has a unit. Our party leaders and those who have contested elections will lead the membership drive. I will also go to villages. There is a need to expand our base and save democracy,” said Yadav.

In response to the query about why Akhilesh did not campaign in the bypolls, he said he was assured by his party leaders that they would easily win the seats.

“But we did not know that the administration would play such a major role and prevent people from casting their votes,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SP President said that the reorganisation of party units would take place after the membership drive is over.

Akhilesh had recently dissolved all party units including executive bodies, wings, and frontal organisations.