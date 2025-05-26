Smriti Irani visits Amethi for the first time after losing the Lok Sabha polls

After a gap of almost a year, former union minister and ex-Amethi Lok Sabha member Smriti Irani visited Amethi for a day long programme on Monday.

This was her first visit after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Former Union Minister also attended the seminar on Ahilyabai Holkar held at the ground of Rananjay Inter College in Gauriganj.

Smriti Irani said, “I have been invited as a guest to this programme. I want to say that my relationship with this place is an old one. It may not be a bond of blood, but it is one forged through struggle, sweat, and respect. Today is special not only because we have gathered to pay tribute to Goddess Ahilyabai Holkar, but also because, on this day in 2014, Narendra Modi took the oath to serve the nation as its ‘head servant.'”

Earlier, BJP workers welcomed Smriti Irani after her convoy entered the Ameth constituency. There was tremendous enthusiasm among the workers. Irani got off the vehicle at many places and met people.

She met the family of one Chandra Kumar Kaushal in Palpur village under Jagdishpur assembly segment. Recently, Chandra Kumar Kaushal (60), his brother Bal Chandra Kaushal (42) and nephew Aryansh (13) died due to drowning in the Ganges.

The former MP assured the family that she would ensure they receive the government compensation for the tragedy. Meanwhile, the district authorities kept several Youth Congress leaders under house arrest due to the visit of Smriti Irani.