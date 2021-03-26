A. Satish Ganesh has been appointed the first police commissioner of Varanasi, while Aseem Arun will take over as the first police commissioner of Kanpur.

Varanasi and Kanpur switched to the Police Commissionerate system on Thursday.

Satish Ganesh was IG Agra while Aseem Arun held the charge of ‘Dial 112’ service.

Some more IPS officers have been shifted and these include Varanasi SSP Amit Pathak who has been posted in the same capacity in Ghaziabad.

J. Ravindra Goud has been posted as Mirzapur SSP while Agra SSP Bablu Kumar has been shifted to the Anti-Terror Squad.

Deepak Kumar will be SSP Aligarh, replacing Muniraj G. who goes to Agra in the same capacity.

Akash Tomar has been appointed the new SP in Pratapgarh while Shailesh Pandey is the new SP in Ayodhya.