Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to setup police commissionerate system in Lucknow and Noida, despite stiff resistance from the IAS lobby.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this decision after the cabinet meeting and said the decision would further improve the law and order situation in the state.

Yogi also termed it as the “biggest step towards police reform” taken by his government.

Sources quoted by IANS said that ADG rank officers will be posted as commissioners in Lucknow and Noida. Forty police stations in the state capital will follow this system but those in the rural outskirts will continue with the old system for now.

The police commissionerate system will initially be launched in Lucknow and Noida and then gradually be implemented in other districts, depending on its success.

The new system gives free hand to the local police chief to act freely and swiftly, particularly in a law and order situation.

The police commissionerate system, when implemented, will leave the district magistrates with only revenue related work and all decisions regarding law and order will be taken by the police commissioners.

The top civil administrative officials, for this reason, have been opposing the commissionerate system.

Reacting on the development, UP Director General of Police OP Singh said, “The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank, posted as commissioners. The system has been implemented in around 71 cities across 15 states in the country. As of now, the magisterial powers are with the IAS officers. The move was initiated earlier also but could not be implemented.”

Retired UP Director General of Police (DGP) KL Gupta also said that the move will make effective control on crime.

Further, two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks each, are being deployed to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed.