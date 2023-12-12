3 police commissioners of Greater Hyderabad transferred

In the first reshuffle of IPS officers after the Congress formed the government in Telangana, all three police commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad area were transferred on Tuesday.

Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, was appointed as the police commissioner of Hyderabad replacing Sandeep Shandilya who was appointed by the Election Commissioner last month. Reddy was earlier posted as ADG (organization and legal). While posted in the anti corruption bureau in unified Andhra Pradesh, he had exposed the connection between liquor syndicates with then state Congress chief Botsa Satyanarayana and was shunted out.

Shandilya has replaced C V Anand, days after the election notification was issued. Shandilya has been appointed director of the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau.