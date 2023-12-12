3 police commissioners of Greater Hyderabad transferred

8 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh
Eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh.
Shandilya has replaced C V Anand, days after the election notification was issued. Shandilya has been appointed director of the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau.
In the first reshuffle of IPS officers after the Congress formed the government in Telangana, all three police commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad area were transferred on Tuesday.
Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, was appointed as the police commissioner of Hyderabad replacing Sandeep Shandilya who was appointed by the Election Commissioner last month. Reddy was earlier posted as ADG (organization and legal). While posted in the anti corruption bureau in unified Andhra Pradesh, he had exposed the connection between liquor syndicates with then state Congress chief Botsa Satyanarayana and was shunted out.
G Sudheer Babu, additional commissioner of traffic, in Hyderabad was appointed as commissioner of police, Rachakonda in place of D S Chouhan. Avinash Mohanty, joint commissioner of police, in Cyberabad will now be police commissioner of Cyberabad, an official order said.
Both Chouhan and Stephen Ravindra, who headed Cyberabad, have been directed to report at DGP’s office, it said.
Meanwhile, the poll panel has revoked the suspension of DGP Anjani Kumar, who went to meet the then chief minister-designate Revanth Reddy while counting of votes was going on.
