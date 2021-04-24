The South Eastern Railways has dispatched 46.34 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Uttar Pradesh from Bokaro Steel Plant of Sail in Jharkhand. Today, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been diverting LMO to UP from its steel plants in West Bengal.

In a press communique, the SER HQ in Kolkata has said that an Oxygen Express train refilled and reloaded three empty oxygen tankers from Bokaro Steel Plant of about 46.34 tonnes and dispatched through the Oxygen Express rakes to UP from Bokaro railway station in Jharkhand .

The transportation of liquified oxygen has been done through Roll On Roll Off (RO RO) service with road tankers placed on flat wagons of railways.

Few days back, the Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) of Sail has also announced to supply 34 tonnes of medical oxygen for Covid-19 purpose.

Petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the oil, gas and steel plants to manufacture medical oxygen instead of industrial oxygen to meet the growing demand due to worsening Covid-19 situation.