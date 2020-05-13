A group of foreigners, stranded in Varanasi due to the nation-wide lockdown, are making demands that include a change of accommodation, food and even permission to practice occult on cremation grounds, creating problems for the Uttar Pradesh police.

A number of them even refuse to return to their countries.

SSP Varanasi Prabhakar Chaudhary told IANS on Wednesday: “Some Russian and German tourists have been making unreasonable demands and violating lockdown rules. Some have been creating trouble, calling police and complaining on social media. They insist on staying on the Ghats through the night and practicing occult.

The SSP said that he has informed the concerned embassies and also the Ministry of External Affairs.

“One of the foreigners, staying at a guest house on the Dashashwamedh Ghat had been complaining against the owner. We arranged for another accommodation for him,” the officer said.

He further said that the embassy officials had also spoken to their nationals and they will return as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

According to sources, there are over 350 foreigners staying in guest houses, lodges, hotels, private accommodations and shelter homes in Varanasi.

A large number of foreigners come to Varanasi around the year and get so mesmerized by the ambience that they tend to overstay. Many of them even adapt themselves to the local lifestyle and can be seen wearing dhoti and kurta.