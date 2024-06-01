Expedite heatwave relief work, negligence will not be tolerated: Yogi to officials

At a high-level meeting convened to review the prevailing heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to maintain heightened vigilance in sensitive districts and promptly compensate victims within 24 hours.

The CM also instructed officials to ensure special monitoring to prevent loss of human and animal lives due to the heatwave. He also directed officials to prepare and submit a weekly report to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Yogi stated, “Negligence concerning the intense heat will not be tolerated. Any officer found negligent in duty will face strict action.”

Advertisement

It is noteworthy that the state is currently experiencing intense heatwave conditions. In view of the prevailing situation, the health department and the Relief Commissioner’s Office are already exercising caution and informing people about various preventive measures, including advising them not to go outside in the afternoon.

Cane Commissioner and Relief Commissioner (additional charge) Prabhu Narayan Singh stated that considering the state’s extreme heat and heatwaves every year, the department prepared an action plan in April. Under this plan, continuous work is being carried out across all districts of the state. Additionally, continuous awareness campaigns are being conducted at the tehsil level to alert residents about the prevailing heatwave conditions.

He informed that the general public is being made aware of the dos and don’ts to protect themselves from the heatwave and ensure their safety. Residents are being informed through newspapers, radio jingles, posters, and loudspeakers so that they not only safeguard themselves but also alert others. Additionally, special monitoring is being carried out by the department in the state’s highly sensitive cities. In these cities, teams formed by the district administration are conducting regular field inspections to monitor the situation.

Prabhu Narayan Singh emphasised that in accordance with the Chief Minister’s directives, all District Magistrates have been instructed to promptly share information regarding casualties resulting from the heatwave with the department so that compensation could be provided to the affected families within 24 hours.

He also explained that considering the state’s geographical conditions, the state government has included 21 types of casualties in natural disasters. Additionally, advance funds are released to all districts within 24 hours to ensure immediate response to such situations.

The Relief Commissioner stated that the intensity of heat has increased in UP over the past three to four days. In response, the dissemination of heatwave-related guidelines has been ramped up via newspapers and radio jingles. Furthermore, residents are continuously being advised through various channels to avoid going outside during the afternoon.

Furthermore, people are being urged to contact the department’s helpline number if they notice any symptoms related to the heatwave to ensure proper treatment. He also mentioned that a fund of Rs 1.71 crore has been allocated for radio jingles.

Additionally, there is a provision to provide compensation of Rs 4,00,000 for casualties resulting from the heatwave. Singh informed that following the Chief Minister’s directives, all District Magistrates in the state have been alerted.