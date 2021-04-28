Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences, nearly a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sharma was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday late evening while his wife, who had also tested positive was hospitalized earlier.

Sharma informed about his hospitalization in a tweet.

“A few days ago, I tested positive for COVID-19. After consultation with doctors, I was in home isolation. For better treatment, I have been hospitalized,” he tweeted in Hindi.

PGI sources said on Wednesday that both Sharma and his wife were stable and under medical observation.