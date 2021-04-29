Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court, passed away on Wednesday after being afflicted by Covid.

Justice Srivastava was at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

He obtained his law degree in 1986 and completed his post-graduate studies in 1988. He was, thereafter, appointed in the Higher Judicial Service in 2005, and promoted as District and Sessions Judge in 2016.

He also served as Principal Secretary, Legislative between 2016 and 2018.

In November 2018, he was appointed an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court and made a permanent Judge in November 2020.