Aligarh emerges as a key defence manufacturing hub: Abhishek Prakash

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) has become a key driver for India’s defence and aerospace industries ,covering six major locations —Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, and Chitrakoot.

Among these locations, ‘Aligarh’ has quickly risen as a top destination for defence-related investments. Several companies have already started production, and interest from others continues to grow.

According to the latest UPEIDA report, Aligarh alone has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 3,421.40 crore. Out of 86.50 hectares of procured land, 64.01 hectares have already been allotted to industries—highlighting the region’s promising potential.

This swift progress is positioning Aligarh as a key player in India’s mission to bolster domestic defence production and provide employment to Western Uttar Pradesh.

Senior IAS officer and Invest UP CEO, Abhishek Prakash, said here on Friday that, “Aligarh is a significant industrial and educational hub in Uttar Pradesh. It also plays a crucial role as a key node in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), fostering the growth of the region’s defence manufacturing sector and attracting significant interest from the defence sector.”

“With Rs 3,421 crore worth of investment proposals and several major companies already operational, the success of the Aligarh node reflects the region’s immense potential, bolstered by cutting-edge infrastructure and strong industry collaboration, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s growing leadership in the defence sector.”

Some of the most notable investments in Aligarh’s defence node include:Ancor Research Labs has secured land to set up a facility for manufacturing drones, electronic warfare sensors, and radio direction finders. They’ve committed Rs 550 crore to the project, which will also include a testing complex.

While Amitec Electronic Ltd, a leading defence manufacturer offering comprehensive solutions in Electronic Warfare (EW), Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), Radar Systems, Tactical Communication, and other critical domains.

The company has established an electronic warfare system design, development, and manufacturing unit, along with a satellite spaceport manufacturing unit, with an investment of Rs 330 crore. The production at this unit has already commenced.

Osho Corp Global Pvt Ltd has proposed an investment of Rs 250 crore to establish an Advanced Tech Solutions unit, while Prashant Enterprises plans to invest Rs 200 crore to manufacture casings and accessories required for medium-caliber ammunition.

SMPP Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 200 crore to produce tank and artillery ammunition, and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd has committed Rs 200 crore to build propulsion gearboxes and auxiliary power gas turbines.

Expo Machine Tools Pvt Ltd has secured land to set up a unit with an investment of Rs 100 crore to manufacture carbon composites, ceramic matrix composites, and components for missiles and fighter aircraft, serving key clients such as DRDO and ARC. Jai Sai Anu Overseas Pvt. Ltd will invest Rs 100 crore in a precision component manufacturing unit.

Other companies with significant proposals include Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd which plans to invest Rs 200 crore in producing propulsion gearboxes and auxiliary power gas turbines. Horizon Aerospace (India) Pvt Ltd, which has proposed an investment of Rs 150 crore for a Fighter Aircraft Sustainment Centre and subsystems manufacturing, and Saxena Marine Tech Pvt Ltd, which will invest Rs150 crore for warship and vehicle discipline projects.

Syndicate Innovations International Ltd has also committed Rs150 crore to manufacture small arms and ammunition. While SpiceJet Private Limited plans to establish a defence Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) unit with an investment of Rs 125 crore.