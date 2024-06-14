13 new members of UP Legislative Council administered oath

UP Legislative Council Chairman Kumar Manvendra Singh on Friday administered oath to 13 newly elected members of the Upper House.

Those administered oath included seven members from the BJP and three from the Samajwadi Party.

Besides, one member each from the Apna Dal(S), the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party also took the oath.

Those taking oath from the BJP were Ashok Kataria, Dr Mahendra Singh, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Santosh Singh, Mohit Beniwal, Ramterth Singhal, and Dharmendra Singh.

Others were Vichhelal Ramji (SBSP), Yogesh Chaudhary (RLD) and Ashish Patel (Apna Dal-S).

The newly sworn-in SP members were Balram Yadav, Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, and Kiran Pal Kashyap.