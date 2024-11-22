LoP slams AAP for unkept promise to regularise MCD employees

In a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that the party came to power in the civic body on the promise of regularising contractual workers but the employees are still awaiting permanent employment.

Singh alleged that deceit is the characteristic of the AAP which has adversely affected both the people of Delhi and the employees of the MCD.

He asked the mayor how many contractual employees have been regularised under AAP’s governance in the MCD and claimed that the party gained power on the promise of giving jobs but failed miserably to deliver on it.

Advertisement

The LoP pointed out that hundreds of municipal employees retire every month but they have not recruited even a single replacement.

The BJP leader alleged that making false promises is a habit of the AAP and that the party’s government in the MCD has failed on all fronts.