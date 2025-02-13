LOP in MCD Raja Iqbal hails move of not proposing new tax in Budget

Leader of the Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday welcomed the proposal by the Corporation Commissioner Ashwani Kumar for not imposing any new tax while he presented the revised budget estimate for the year 2024-25 and the budget estimate for 2025-26 in the House.

He said that while the Commissioner has given relief to the people, the House has witnessed the flouting of the Act of the Corporation by the AAP government as the MCD official has to present the budget before the Standing Committee by December 10.

Advertisement

But even after the selection of all the members of the standing committee, the AAP government did not form the committee and due to this, the Commissioner had to present the budget in the House with the approval of the LG, Singh claimed.

Advertisement

The LOP alleged that the civic government has not formed ad-hoc, Medical, Education and Rural Committees in addition to the Standing Committee. Due to this, ward committees and medical committees will not be able to discuss the budget and the problems of parks, cleanliness, drains and roads in the areas would not be resolved as the ward committees send the proposal to the standing committee according to the problems of their area and take funds for it.

He targeted the AAP claiming that the government in the civic house has lost the public opinion as in the Assembly elections, people rejected them.

“As soon as BJP gets a chance to serve in the corporation, the problems of the people will be solve and we believe that there should be formation of ad hoc and special committees from ward committees,” the LOP said.