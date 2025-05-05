LoP demands rollback of MCD user charges over waste management failure

In a sharp critique of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) ineffective waste management system, Leader of Opposition in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, has demanded the immediate withdrawal of user charges levied on residents and commercial establishments.

Narang slammed the MCD for collecting user charges while failing to ensure basic sanitation. “When garbage isn’t even collected from every home, how can the MCD justify burdening people with extra charges?” he asked. Citing complaints from several RWAs and market associations, he claimed most residents are forced to hire private garbage collectors, paying out of pocket despite the presence of concessionaires in all 12 zones.

In a letter to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Narang highlighted that these concessionaires lack coordination with homeowners and do not provide door-to-door collection. He stated that approximately 60–70% of garbage is lifted by private staff, raising questions over the rationale for imposing user charges.

The letter also pointed to the severe public inconvenience caused by overflowing dumping points and Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations (FCTS), which Narang said are surrounded by scattered waste and spreading disease in nearby areas.

Calling the sanitation system “far from satisfactory,” Narang urged the MCD to first ensure full coverage of waste collection and shut down all dumping points. He demanded these sites be beautified and repurposed for public use before any user charges are imposed.

“The Aam Aadmi Party demands the user charge be scrapped immediately,” he said, pressing the Commissioner to act in public interest and issue cancellation orders without delay.