LoP demands regularization of 12k contractual employees in MCD

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Ankush Narang on Wednesday demanded regularization of 12,000 contractual employees in the civic body.

He alleged despite the proposal for the regularisation of the employees being cleared by the house and Rs 800 crore allocated for their salaries, the BJP government in the civic body is blocking the process. “Once the House passed the proposal and the budget was amended accordingly, what is stopping the BJP from regularising these employees? What kind of politics is the BJP playing with the lives of poor workers,” he asked.

Furthermore, the LoP alleged that the BJP-led government is creating hurdles in the elections of municipal committees. The nominations were to be held yesterday, but Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh postponed the elections.

“BJP’s aim is only to create hurdles, not to work for the people of Delhi. The AAP has always raised its voice for the rights of Delhiites and MCD employees and will continue to do so,” he asserted.

“The employees are being forced to pay bribes to touts to secure permanent jobs. We demand a transparent single-window system in MCD to end the exploitation of workers,” he said.