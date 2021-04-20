The lives of 500 patients are at risk at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital which is left with just three hours of Oxygen supply for its sick Covid patients.

The principal of Delhi government run-hospital has pleaded with Health Minister Satyendar Jain to immediately arrange the liquid medical Oxygen stock for the dedicated Covid facility as it is expected to run out of the Oxygen supply by 2 AM, principal Dr Anil Jain informed.

Dr Jain said that the Oxygen supply vendor of the hospital is not fulfilling its demand of the hospital since the local authorities of Ghaziabad is not allowing the vendor to direct its supply to states other than Uttar Pradesh.

Jain has also made a distress call to Satyendar Jain who has requested the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel to restore the Oxygen supply to the GTB hospital to avert a major crisis there.

“Acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital. Oxygen may not last beyond 4 hrs. More than 500 corona patients on oxygen. Please help Piyush Goel,” he tweeted.

Multiple government hospitals in the city said that their oxygen stock will last only for “seven to twelve hours” and “people will die” if they do not get oxygen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reiterated on Tuesday that there was a serious oxygen crisis and again sought help from the central government. “Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen,” he had tweeted.

Kejriwal had said on Sunday also that Delhi is facing an “acute shortage” of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states.