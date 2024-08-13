LG nominates Gahlot for flag hoisting during I-Day celebrations

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for flag hoisting during the Independence Day celebrations by the state government, official sources said.

“Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Minister (Home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the National Flag at the State level Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly,” a communiqué from the LG’s Office read.

The LG’s move came in wake of Chief Minister Arvind Kumar not being available this time for the state-level celebrations of the Independence Day held at the Chhatrasal stadium. The LG Office had sent a reference to the Home Ministry which has the remit of issuing guidelines for the I-Day celebrations at the Centre and the state level.

Gahlot will be unfurling the national flag at the Chhatrasal Stadium and the Delhi Police is responsible for the ceremonial march past after the unfurling of the national flag.

The MHA had authorised the LG to nominate any Delhi minister to unfurl the flag at the function to be held at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had informed the LG through a letter that Delhi Minister Atishi shall hoist the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations in his place, the party sources had said on August 7