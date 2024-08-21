LG lauds DMRC for completing tunnelling milestone at Chhatarpur Mandir in record time

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday lauded the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for having made the tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir within a span of five and a half months, which the LG said is a record in itself.

Speaking to reporters here, the LG said that he congratulated the entire team of the Delhi Metro for this breakthrough, and added that the DMRC has acquired the 865-meter long route between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir on Wednesday.

Saxena further said that such events should be shown to the public as they become aware of such hard work that has been put in for completing such tasks, knowing as to how much effort went into building such infrastructure so that they can appreciate and value it more.

Advertisement

DMRC completed a major tunneling milestone on Phase 4 Golden Line, with the breakthrough at Chhatarpur Mandir Station, with the completion of an underground tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir Station on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

The breakthrough of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at the Chhatarpur Mandir site took place in the presence of the LG, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, DMRC’s MD Dr Vikas Kumar and other senior officials.

The LG further appreciated the transit system further saying that if it is said that Delhi Metro has become the lifeline of Delhi, then it would not be wrong.

He added that on Tuesday the DMRC’s achievement was commendable as they handled 72 lakh passengers.

He credited DMRC’s accuracy and punctuality, as well as the corporation’s discipline, the way it is maintained, and everything behind the success of the metro rail system.

Saxena further said that all efforts will be made to support and to expand the network of DMRC as much as possible inside the city, because it is not only eco- friendly, reduces pollution and will also encourage people to make maximum use of this public transport system, reducing the usage of vehicles.