LG constitutes committee to coordinate between Delhi Police and FSL

With a view to ensure better coordination between the Delhi Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on forensic examination of articles, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has formed a committee.

The committee, to be chaired by the special commissioner of police (Crime), will comprise six members including director (FSL), along with an additional commissioner of police (Crime) as its member secretary.

The move is crucial for the coordination of the two agencies, the FSL that comes under the government of NCT Delhi and the Delhi Police under the Union Home Ministry, mandated to ensure timely and smooth data sharing and implementation of new BNS laws.

“There will be a monthly meeting of the committee to address issues connected to forensic examination, share info, and coordinate efforts to enhance the effectiveness of examination of the exhibits,” read an order of the deputy home secretary of Delhi (home) accessed by The Statesman.

The committee may also examine the working of e-forensic 2.0 (an application) and suggest regular debugging of the digital system apart from suggesting regular improvement in the application, which is based on block chain technology, the order read.

The committee shall meet at least once a month and may co-opt any expert member in its deliberations and minutes of the meeting forwarded by the Delhi Police to the Union Home Ministry at regular intervals, it added.

Moreover, the principal secretary (Home), Delhi government, will also hold regular review meetings at least once in a quarter with both the Delhi Police and the FSL to address their issues.