CISF head constable shoots herself to death with service revolver at IGIA

A 37-year-old head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died allegedly by shooting herself with a service revolver, the police said on Friday.

A call was received at 8:45 am regarding suicide by the CISF HC posted at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the washroom of Terminal 3.

Advertisement

Based on the information, a police team, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts, visited the spot and found the woman had shot herself with a service pistol, an official said.

Advertisement

The body of the head constable has been shifted to Safdarjung hospital for post mortem but so far, no suicide note has been recovered.

An inquiry to unearth the cause of the suicide is underway, said the official adding that the family of the deceased has been informed about the unfortunate incident.