LG approves suspension of PWD Executive Engineer

In a clear message to government servants that negligence towards their duties will not be tolerated, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the suspension of a PWD Executive Engineer (Civil) with immediate effect.

Notably, on March 21, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, along with MLA Ravi Negi, visited a site behind Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, adjacent to NH-24, to review the work and inspect the condition of the roads and drains. During their visit, they observed the poor condition of the drains, which were clogged with silt and encroached upon.

After the visit, the Minister recommended disciplinary proceedings and suspension of the PWD Executive Engineer.

Saxena also recommended extending the suspension of Vinay Chaudhary, EE, PWD, for a further 180 days. Chaudhary was placed under suspension by the LG in the matter of irregularities in the construction of 6, Flagstaff Road, the LG office said on Friday.

Since the formation of the new government, the LG, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Ministers of GNCTD have been regularly inspecting the poor condition of roads, drains, and garbage dumps in the city, taking necessary steps for their improvement, it said.