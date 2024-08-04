LG advocates restoration of Barapulla historic bridge, inspects Nizamuddin drains

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Saxena inspected the Barapulla, Kushak and Sunehri drains, along with the historic Barapullah bridge, in Nizamuddin on Sunday.

During his visit, the LG expressed grave concern over the current state of these crucial water management infrastructures.

He said the three arterial drains, managed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), are essential for carrying rainwater into the Yamuna River. However, they have not been desilted or de-clogged for years, despite previous assurances by the civic authorities.

As a result, only a fraction of the drainage capacity remains functional. Specifically, only five out of the 12 bays under the culverts at Barapullah, 3 out of 6 bays at Sunehri, and 4 out of 7 bays at Kushak drains are open, with the rest completely choked. This drastic reduction in water carrying capacity has led to backflow and flooding in surrounding colonies, posing a severe risk of flooding to the residents.

In addition to the infrastructural issues, the LG expressed his concern on the ASI-protected historic Barapullah bridge that has been heavily encroached upon. Of the 12 culverts under the bridge, only five are partially open, while the remaining are blocked due to accumulated silt and debris. The encroachment and lack of maintenance have not only diminished the bridge’s historical value but have also exacerbated the drainage issues, he added.

During the inspection, the LG issued immediate directives to the accompanying officials. He emphasized the urgent need to desilt and clear the clogged drains, remove debris and construction and demolition waste, and restore the smooth flow of water. Furthermore, he instructed the removal of encroachments on the Barapullah bridge and mandated the restoration of the bridge to its original state within a week.

“The reality on the ground is appalling and shameful. The neglect of these vital drains and the historic Barapullah bridge requires urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth flow of water and mitigate flooding,” said Saxena.