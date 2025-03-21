Legacy of our martyrs serves as a source of inspiration : Vijender Gupta

Speaking at the 5th Shaheed Sukhdev Memorial Lecture at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Delhi University, the Speaker said, “Always remember that we live freely today because our martyrs sacrificed their lives. Their sacrifice is not merely to be read about in history books, but serves as a source of inspiration and guidance for us.”

He highlighted how great freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru laid down their lives for the country’s independence at a young age.

Pointing out the efforts made by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preserve the legacy of martyrs, the Speaker mentioned about monuments such as the National War Memorial, National Police Memorial, Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, and the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar.

He said that these memorials not only demonstrate our reverence for the martyrs but also inspire new generations through their struggles.

Citing India’s economic and technological developments, Gupta said, “India has now become the world’s third largest startup ecosystem, number of startups growing to over 1.6 lakh, providing approximately 18 lakh direct employment opportunities. These are not only mere statistics, but the story of a New India.”

He also mentioned the Government of India’s new initiative towards AI, ‘India AI Mission’, in which the government has invested Rs 10,300 crore.

“Today India has become a leader in AI computing infrastructure globally. Our youth are playing an important role in this revolution,” Gupta said.

He also appealed to the youth to realize their dreams and contribute to making the country a strong and developed nation.

“Youth inspired by martyrs can build a developed India,” added Gupta.