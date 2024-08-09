Law will take its own course: Devender Yadav on bail to Sisodia

Reacting to the Supreme Court granting bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav said the law would takes its own course.

The apex court granted bail to the AAP leader in the Delhi excise police scam case on Friday.

Pointing out that the Delhi Congress had always maintained the stand that those responsible for the alleged liquor scam should be punished and the innocent should get justice, Yadav said Yadav said, “Law will take its own course in the liquor scam, and the guilty should be punished.”

“The apex court’s considered opinion was meant to enforce the rule of law by punishing those who indulged in corruption at the expense of the people, as political power should not be misused for personal gains,” the Delhi Congress chief said.