Law and order situation deteriorating in Delhi day by day, claims Bharadwaj

In a fresh allegation, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the law and order situation in the national capital is deteriorating day by day, as several incidents of firing, extortion, and murder have shaken residents in the past few months.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Bharadwaj said, “Yesterday, while the country celebrated Diwali, a family in the Shahdara area was brutally attacked by armed criminals who barged in and openly shot two family members dead. When a nephew tried to intervene and save them, they shot and killed him as well. Such incidents in broad daylight show how deeply Delhi’s law and order situation has deteriorated.”

Highlighting recent criminal incidents, the Delhi Minister added, “The situation has become so dire that it’s not unusual to hear of 60 rounds of gunfire at a time. Bomb blasts are occurring across the city, criminals are entering showrooms to extort money, demanding ransom, protection money, and threatening business owners with violence.”

Criticising the Centre, the AAP leader said, “The rise in gang activity could not have happened without lax law enforcement. The central government has allowed Delhi’s security system to become so feeble that even gang leaders from jail are controlling these operations. This situation raises serious questions that need to be answered.”

Bharadwaj claimed that women can no longer carry their phones in their hands during morning walks or wear gold chains when stepping out to markets, as chain and phone snatching has become rampant.

“People have stopped reporting these crimes because they feel it’s a waste of time; filing complaints doesn’t seem to yield results. This reflects the pervasive fear in every Delhi colony,” he added.

“It’s clear why Delhiites haven’t given them this responsibility for 27 years. If they can’t manage something as essential as law and order, how can they claim to govern? The present situation is a shameful indictment of our current system and demands immediate and meaningful intervention,” the AAP leader said.