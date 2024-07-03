Lane driving: Delhi Traffic Police Challans against erring drivers mooted

To ensure lane driving and road safety across the city, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot recommended empowering of officers of the rank of assistant traffic inspector (ATI) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to issue challans to buses found violating ‘lane discipline.’

According to a government communiqué issued here on Wednesday, these challans will be issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and the aforementioned recommendation by the minister has been forwarded to Lieutenant Governor Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena for approval.

Gahlot said, “Empowering assistant traffic inspectors to issue challans for lane violations is a crucial step in enhancing road safety and ensuring that our buses adhere to traffic regulations.”

Advertisement

“This measure will not only improve traffic flow but also reduce accidents and enhance the overall efficiency of our public transport system. We are committed to making Delhi’s roads safer and more orderly for all commuters,” he added.

As per the recommendation, ATIs will be authorised to impose fines on erring buses under sections 177, 184, and 192A of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 as per Section 177, a penalty of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs. 1500 for subsequent offences.

According to Section 184, a fine of Rs 5000 can be levied for the first offence involving the use of handheld communication devices, and Rs 10,000 for the second or subsequent offences.

As per Section 192A, a penalty of Rs. 10,000 for traffic violation, the statement added.