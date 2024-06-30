Lane Driving : Delhi Police record surge in violations

Delhi Traffic Police recorded a significant rise in the number of prosecutions for lane discipline violations in the current year as per a data released by the police on Sunday.

According to the released statistics for the current year, from January 1 to June 15, the Delhi Traffic Police booked 2,577 violators for driving in the incorrect lane, while this number was 732, last year.

This amounts for a 252 per cent rise in the number of challans issued by the traffic enforcement force.

Additionally it had identified top ten circles where the most number of challans were issued and accordingly a comprehensive study was conducted to facilitate selective enforcement for smooth traffic movement.

These circles include, IGI Airport where maximum number of challans (572) were issued followed by Mayur vihar 344, Madhu vihar 339, Kamla Market 215, civil lines 195 and other five more circles.

According to the police, the surge is due to the adoption of stricter measures to ensure proper lane driving and additional personnel were deployed for the smooth flow of traffic in the national capital.

Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Police is partnering with various stakeholders, including civic authorities and educational institutions, to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

Public outreach programmes, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives were being conducted to instill a sense of responsibility and civic duty among all road users, said Police.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged citizens to prioritise safety and compliance with traffic laws while commuting on the city’s roads.

It is crucial for everyone to respect traffic regulations, follow designated traffic flow directions, and contribute to creating a safer and more orderly environment for all.