Labourer electrocuted during thunderstorm at Green Park construction site

A 25-year-old labourer tragically lost his life after being electrocuted during a thunderstorm in the early hours of Friday at an under-construction plot in Green Park Main, South Delhi.

The deceased, identified as Ankit, a native of Mainpuri, was working at the site when the incident occurred around 4:30 am.

Advertisement

According to preliminary reports, strong winds and rain from the thunderstorm caused a low-tension overhead wire from the colony’s main power supply to snap and come in contact with a supporting iron rod at the site.

Advertisement

As the rod conducted electricity from the damaged wire, the main gate of the site became electrified.

Ankit, who had taken shelter near the gate to avoid the rain, unknowingly touched the live gate and suffered a fatal electric shock.

Other workers present at the site at the time, identified as Rajveer and Shailesh Kashyap, managed to escape without injury.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is currently underway.

Authorities are also examining whether there was any negligence in maintaining safety protocols at the construction site, particularly given the weather warnings issued beforehand.