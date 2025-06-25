L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurates ‘Mangal Sadan’ at Malviya Nagar Police Colony

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, inaugurated Mangal Sadan at the Police Colony in Malviya Nagar.

According to the police, Mangal Sadan is a newly renovated multipurpose facility at the Police Training School (PTS), Malviya Nagar. It replaces the old, dilapidated community hall and now offers a modern venue for both official and personal events such as weddings, retirement functions, and other gatherings of Delhi Police personnel and government employees.

The project was completed in just 94 days, covering a total area of 31,650 sq. ft.

Senior officers including Nuzhat Hassan, IPS, Special CP (HRD); Neeraj Thakur, IPS, Special CP (DPHCL); Vijay Kumar, IPS, Special CP (AP Division); MN Tiwari, IPS, Joint CP (AP); and Dr Rakesh Bansal, IPS, Additional CP (AP-II), were present at the event.

In his address, Commissioner Sanjay Arora noted that this is the Delhi Police’s second such initiative, following the successful launch of Utsav Sadan at the New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp.

During the ceremony, LG Saxena commended the Delhi Police and the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) for delivering a people-centric welfare facility with both quality and efficiency.

A performance by the Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Bands added ceremonial grandeur to the occasion.