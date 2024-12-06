L-G express displeasure on DUSIB for negligence in revision of ground rent

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has expressed strong displeasure over the “lackadaisical” approach of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) under the Delhi government in not revising the ground rent of its land and properties, thereby causing huge losses to the public exchequer.

The issue came to light during a hearing of an appeal petition filed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) against DUSIB, wherein it was found that it had not revised the rent to be charged by it from HPCL despite mandatory provisions for the same being there, the L-G office said on Friday.

“In 1984, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allotted two plots of land in Shahzada Bagh Industrial Area and Sarai Basti Rohtak Road to HPCL for setting up filling stations on a 10-year lease. The agreement stipulated that the rent would be revised every five years. After DUSIB was constituted in 2010, the properties were transferred to it, and the responsibility for charging rent was assigned to the board,” it said.

The L-G office said, however, the revision of ground rent after every five years as stipulated by the agreement of 1984 was not undertaken for nearly 30 years and DUSIB suddenly raised a random demand of Rs 35 crore in 2018 along with interests on HPCL.

Saxena, while hearing the matter, observed that the case highlights the negligence of DUSIB officials responsible for land and property administration. He emphasised that these officials should have taken proactive steps to protect DUSIB’s interests by timely revising the ground rent.

Advertisement

To address the issue and fix accountability, the L-G has directed the CEO of DUSIB to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and identify the officers responsible for the lapse in revising the ground rent. He has also instructed DUSIB to make a fresh calculation of ground rent in this case and formulate a comprehensive policy within 30 days for the fixation of ground rent and other charges for all its land and properties.

Saxena also decided that HPCL would pay the revised principal amount and interest only since the demand order was raised by DUSIB in 2018, rather than since 1984.