L-G assures AAP leaders of cooperation in ending water crisis in Delhi

In a concerted effort to resolve the worsening water crisis in the national capital, a delegation of AAP leaders met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday, appealing for his intervention to secure Delhi’s rightful water share from Haryana.

The delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and MLAs Dilip Pandey, Somnath Bharti, Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Jha and others, highlighted the severe shortfall of 113 MGD in water released by Haryana to Delhi.

The L-G assured them that he would engage with the Haryana government to address the issue promptly.

Bharadwaj informed that a delegation of the AAP met the L-G and they had a positive discussion.

“We informed the L-G that there is a shortage of about 113 MGD water in the water coming from Haryana right now. Due to this, lakhs of people in Delhi are facing problems,” he said.

“We have requested him to talk to the Haryana government and get Delhi its full share of water. On this, LG VK Saxena has assured that he will talk to the Haryana government and try to get Delhi its full share of water,” he added.

“We also conveyed to the L-G that it will rain in a week. It has started raining in Shimla, Himachal. So much water will come in the next week that Haryana will not be able to stop it even if it wants to. So now it is just a matter of a week. We have requested the L-G to try and get water from Haryana for Delhi for a week,” Bharadwaj said.