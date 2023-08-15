West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wears Tricolour-inspired saree for I-Day function

On India’s 77th Independence Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoisted the flag at an official ceremony on Kolkata’s Red Road.

She wore a white Bengali handloom saree, the border of which was woven in the three colours of our national flag – orange, green and white. Patriotic songs played in the background and a cultural parade was also held.

She garlanded and laid wreaths at the statues of Indian freedom fighters. She first garlanded and saluted

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue is located at the crossing of Red Road.

Later, Mamata Banerjee attended the tea party which was organised at the Raj Bhavan by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita GOC-in-C of Eastern Command and various foreign consultants also attended the event.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose participated in an Independence Day program at Barrackpore’s Gandhi Ghat in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. The Governor laid a wreath at the Gandhi Memorial on Independence Day. He wore a black cap with a badge of the Indian national flag.

In his address on the eve on Independence Day, Governor CV Ananda Bose paid his respects to Bengali freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Matangani Hazra, Bipin Chandra Pal, Binoy-Badal-Dinesh apart from Mahatma Gandhi.

“When India marched towards Independence, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Matangani Hazra, Bipin Chandra Pal, Binoy-Badal-Dinesh and the people of Bengal walked on foot during this struggle,” he said in his speech.

The West Bengal Governor also mentioned that it was Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who named Gandhiji, ‘Bapu’, the father of the nation.

“We remember Gandhiji who led the country to freedom. Netaji called Gandhiji, Bapu, the father of the nation following which the nation remembers him as Bapu, the father of the nation,” he said.