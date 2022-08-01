West Bengal Cabinet to be reshuffled on Wednesday: Mamata

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

This comes in the wake of former minister Partha Chatterjee who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the SSC recruitment scam case.

She said, “We will do a reshuffle on Wednesday in which there will be 4-5 new faces.”

Chatterjee was minister-in-charge of the departments of industry, commerce and enterprises, IT and electronics, parliamentary affairs and public enterprises, and industrial reconstruction.

The CM took charge of the departments on Thursday after his arrest.

She now holds charge of 11 departments, including the four held by Partha Chatterjee.

“Many of them are writing a lot. We don’t have a plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha da is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone,” Bengal CM added.

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal today decided to carve out seven new districts out of the existing 23 districts by delimitation of their boundaries for better administration and development of the areas.

According to the government, the seven new districts are Sunderban, Ichhamati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and Basirhat.

“Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal now it has been increased to 30. The 7 new districts include – Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat,” said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, a senior Cabinet member said that young faces with clean images will be inducted after the reshuffle.

“As of the ministers who will be dropped and sent for organisational works, you can expect a major surprise with the inclusion of a couple of heavyweight faces in the list,” he added.

He also said that with an aim to clean up the image of the Trinamool Congress, which has been to an extent tainted by Partha Chatterjee’s arrest and huge treasure recovery by ED sleuths, the party has already started the process reshuffling of district leaderships.